Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.64.
Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Shares of BABA opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.68.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
