Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $3.63. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 37,447 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

