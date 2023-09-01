Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $3.63. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 37,447 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 543.9% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,901 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

