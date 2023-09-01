AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,478,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 4,008,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.2 days.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $19.74 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

