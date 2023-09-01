Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

