Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in August

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUSF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

