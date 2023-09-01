Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

