Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 634,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,780,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 370,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 178,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 157,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

AMAL stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $545.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amalgamated Financial

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

