Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.