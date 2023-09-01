Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $138.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

