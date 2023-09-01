Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 481.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

