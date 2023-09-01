AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMC Networks stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.40 million, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

