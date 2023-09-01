Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMED opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,339.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.81.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

