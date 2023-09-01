American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of American Assets Trust worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $21.41 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

