Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price at C$134.55

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$133.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$116.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.29. The company has a market cap of C$82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$111.18 and a 12 month high of C$137.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

