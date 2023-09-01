Analyzing Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) & Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eyenovia and Cardax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eyenovia currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 534.92%. Given Eyenovia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Cardax.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Eyenovia has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eyenovia and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia N/A -158.92% -83.86% Cardax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Eyenovia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Cardax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eyenovia and Cardax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia $14.00 million 5.16 -$28.01 million ($0.69) -2.74 Cardax $540,000.00 0.00 -$5.06 million N/A N/A

Cardax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eyenovia.

Summary

Eyenovia beats Cardax on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for cardiovascular inflammation and dyslipidemia, with a target indication of severe hypertriglyceridemia; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for macular degeneration. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

