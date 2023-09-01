Analyzing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -60.26% -53.36% Hycroft Mining -183.06% -101.21% -23.52%

Volatility & Risk

Rare Element Resources has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rare Element Resources and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$9.43 million ($0.04) -14.00 Hycroft Mining $20.23 million 3.49 -$60.83 million ($0.29) -1.21

Rare Element Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources



Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Hycroft Mining



Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

