Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

