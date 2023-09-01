APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,904,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.1 days.

APA Group Price Performance

APAJF stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. APA Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Get APA Group alerts:

About APA Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.