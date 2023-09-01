APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,904,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.1 days.
APA Group Price Performance
APAJF stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. APA Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.
About APA Group
