Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Get Aperam alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APEMY

Aperam Trading Up 0.5 %

Aperam Dividend Announcement

APEMY opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.