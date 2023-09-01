Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.
Aperam Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
