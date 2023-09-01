Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,460.0 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $31.22 on Friday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

