Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,460.0 days.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $31.22 on Friday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.
About Aperam
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Trading Halts Explained
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.