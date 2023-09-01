Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Apogee Enterprises worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

