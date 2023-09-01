Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Update

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,105.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,421. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $199,105.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,421. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,644,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 246,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

