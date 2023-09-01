Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

ABUS opened at $2.03 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 309.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

See Also

