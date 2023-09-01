Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
ABUS opened at $2.03 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Arbutus Biopharma
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arbutus Biopharma
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.