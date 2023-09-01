Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.8 %

ADM stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $85,648,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 172,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.