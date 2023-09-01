Armor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

