Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Down 0.7%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.92). Approximately 14,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 12,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.93).
Artisanal Spirits Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.23. The stock has a market cap of £51.51 million, a PE ratio of -2,433.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.12.
Artisanal Spirits Company Profile
The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.
