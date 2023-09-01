ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 441,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,222.5 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

