ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 441,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,222.5 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.22.
About ASMPT
