ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 322.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ATI were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $50,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after buying an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,975 shares of company stock worth $1,457,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

