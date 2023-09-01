Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Shares Down 2%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.72 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). 1,224,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,916,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.93 ($0.26).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.14. The company has a market capitalization of £124.89 million, a PE ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Atlantic Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Atlantic Lithium news, insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,690.03). In related news, insider Amanda Harsas bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($32,144.21). Also, insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,690.03). Insiders own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.