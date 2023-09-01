Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Shares Down 8.4%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 47,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Atlantic Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

