Atlas Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

