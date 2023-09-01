Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Augusta Gold stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.09. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

