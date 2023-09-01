Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.69) to GBX 670 ($8.45) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($8.82) to GBX 720 ($9.08) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.11) to GBX 473 ($5.96) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $599.67.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

