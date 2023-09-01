Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of APPTF opened at C$7.92 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.92 and a 52-week high of C$8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

