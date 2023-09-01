Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of APPTF opened at C$7.92 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.92 and a 52-week high of C$8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APPTF

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.