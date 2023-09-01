Avion Wealth Has $681,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $327.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.