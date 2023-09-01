Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $5,373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $8,731,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 51.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 261,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 88,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

