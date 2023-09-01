Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Axonics worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Axonics Stock Down 1.3 %

AXNX opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

