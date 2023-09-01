Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Axos Financial worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

AX stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,692. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

