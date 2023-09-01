Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Azenta worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Azenta by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,795,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Azenta by 63.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,654,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -108.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

