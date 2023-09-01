Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 2,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 30,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis purchased 600,000 shares of Azitra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Azitra stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azitra, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Azitra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

