Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) & First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Financial Analysis

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Itaú Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.02 Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.81 $487.62 million $0.74 4.93

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Itaú Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Banco Itaú Chile 12.17% 13.28% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Itaú Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Republic Bank and Banco Itaú Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Banco Itaú Chile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Banco Itaú Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is a subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.