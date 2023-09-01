Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOH opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.