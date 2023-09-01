Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.47% of SpartanNash worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.4 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SpartanNash

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.