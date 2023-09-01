Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of AdvanSix worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1,257.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 508,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 441,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 169,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,741.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $117,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,207.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,741.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $438,836 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Performance

ASIX stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $900.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.