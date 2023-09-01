Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Veris Residential worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veris Residential by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,114,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $70,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Veris Residential by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 478,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,502,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

