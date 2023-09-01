Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

