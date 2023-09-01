Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of TFI International worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFII opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $137.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.84.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

