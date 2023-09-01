Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,156 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of FB Financial worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBK

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,824,091 shares in the company, valued at $313,249,193.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,824,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,249,193.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.