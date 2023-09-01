Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,023 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Ryerson worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 44.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ryerson by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE RYI opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.